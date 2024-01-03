Nikki Haley’s (very quiet) Capitol Hill support

The muted fist pumps for Haley are a reminder of how much Donald Trump still controls the party’s base: Politicians across the ideological spectrum have been reluctant to back anyone else while he’s the obvious frontrunner.

AD

Just last month, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who’s facing a tough reelection bid, was caught on audio privately supporting Haley in front of constituents before telling reporters he won’t be making any official endorsements.

None of this has dismayed her congressional ally Norman, who predicts more members are primed to raise their hands for Haley if she performs well in the early contests and Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie drop out of the race.

“They will [endorse] after she becomes the clear favorite to take on Trump which she is in the process of doing!!” he texted.