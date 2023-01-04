Deaths of Chinese celebrities fuel COVID speculation on Weibo

Wang Jingguang

Director Wang Jingguang, known in China for his films like Never Look Back and Lawless, died at 54 on Dec. 21, his wife and friend confirmed on social media, as reported by 163.com, the news site of tech giant Netease. His family did not specify the cause of death, only saying that he died after falling sick and not responding to medical intervention.

Users on Weibo commemorated his legacy, with some suspecting that COVID could have caused his death.

"In the end, it is unclear who the real murderer is," wrote one user. "The city's lies still can't be stopped."

Fu Zucheng

Actor Fu Zucheng, who starred in propaganda films like Little Flower, died at age 82 on Dec. 20, his son and fellow actor Fu Jia wrote on Weibo. There was no mention on the cause of death.

Several users replying on Fu Jia's post offered their condolences, but added their own suspicions on his death.

"Peace for the dead," commented one user. "The epidemic is serious...Mr. Fujia needs to take good care of himself."

Ni Zhen

The Beijing Film Academy announced the death of scriptwriter and faculty member Ni Zhen on Dec. 22, from an "illness" at the age of 84. Ni had written Raise the Red Lantern, which won the Silver Lion Award at the 48th Venice Film Festival.

While some Weibo users said the death of an 84-year-old was to be expected, others speculated on the cause.

"Yes, basic diseases can also cause death, but did they agree that after the outbreak during this fully-open epidemic that they could control the underlying diseases...they're all dying at the same time," wrote one user.