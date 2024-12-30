Trump offers strategic endorsement of Mike Johnson

Donald Trump endorsed Mike Johnson for reelection as House speaker on Monday, a strategic move just one week before Congress is slated to certify his second term as president.

Trump’s thumbs-up for the Louisiana Republican came after days of concerns from some Republicans about Johnson’s ability to manage the fractious House GOP. Those worries spilled out into the open after a pre-Christmas government spending drama that saw Trump ultimately lose out on his biggest demand of the speaker: to address the expiration of the US debt ceiling before he takes office.

The president-elect was frustrated that the final spending bill didn’t tackle the debt ceiling, Semafor was told at the time, and Trump notably stayed quiet after its passage. But he needs the House to elect a speaker on Friday in order to move forward with certifying the presidential election results — and sources close to Trump note that his Johnson endorsement partially stems from an interest in no delays to the election certification.

“He can bury [Johnson] whenever he wants,” one person close to Trump told Semafor. “Get through Jan. 20, get rolling on the border, rack up some wins, and then use the bully pulpit in full force from there on out.”

Notably, Trump backed Johnson at the end of a lengthy Truth Social post about his own presidential win and highlighted that voters “need IMMEDIATE relief from” the current administration.



