Europe ‘will not fund Islamist rule,’ Germany tells Syria’s new leaders

France and Germany’s foreign ministers used a high-profile diplomatic visit to Damascus Friday to set out the European Union’s demands for Syria’s new Islamist leaders, as they seek to reestablish relations with the war-shattered country.

Europe “will not fund new Islamist structures,” AFP reported the German foreign minister as warning after the meeting with Syria’s de factor leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, while French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said chemical weapons belonging to the Assad regime must be destroyed.

Barrot also called for a settlement to be reached with Syria’s semi-autonomous Kurdish administration — which is allied with France — that controls parts of the country’s northeast.

The ministers said prior to their visit that they wanted to forge a new diplomatic relationship with Syria after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad in early December, urging a peaceful transition of power, Reuters reported.