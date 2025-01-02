Syrian ministers visit Saudi to reset regional ties

Syria’s foreign and defense ministers visited Riyadh while the country’s new leader met with minority groups, part of efforts to win over groups that will be key to its reconstruction.

The Saudi trip comes amid a wider reset of ties since last month’s overthrow of longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad, who was isolated from many other Gulf nations due to Assad’s human rights abuses during the Syrian civil war. Instead, Damascus relied heavily in later years on Riyadh’s regional rival, Iran.

Meanwhile, Syria’s leaders have also called for foreign sanctions imposed during Assad’s rule to be lifted to ease its economic woes.