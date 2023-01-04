The three ways Kevin McCarthy's speaker drama could end

There are two not-entirely-exclusive ways McCarthy might still become speaker.

He could cut a deal with his rightmost flank to secure their votes.

Conservative allies could apply enough pressure on the holdouts that they feel they have to give in or risk their future standing in the party.

Neither path is looking great right now.

Despite some concessions to House Freedom Caucus members in recent weeks, talks broke down ahead of Tuesday’s vote. Some allies even suggested they should withdraw their existing offer and start making threats of their own.

AD

“We’re just not going to allow the tail to wag the dog in this,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas said ahead of the first vote.

But the rebels claim McCarthy came nowhere near to meeting their demands, which included plum committee seats for their members, even more investigations, and a pledge not to interfere in primary races.

McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday night that he adjourned the House so members could “get in the room and talk.” But it would be a humiliating climbdown for McCarthy to concede more now and there’s no guarantee it would actually make him speaker.

As for door number two, it’s hard for leaders to credibly threaten upwards of 20 members with retaliation given the small majority, but some McCarthy-supporters suggested that conservative media might ride to the rescue.

“I hear a lot of talk show conservatives are going to be slamming these guys for what they’re doing,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. told Semafor. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn. speculated to Punchbowl that “Tucker and Sean Hannity and Ben Shapiro” would beat up on the holdouts.

AD

Those hopes seemed slightly misplaced by Tuesday night; During his Fox segment on the speaker vote, Tucker Carlson called McCarthy “not especially conservative,” said his “real constituency is the lobbying community in Washington,” and insisted that he would have to make more concessions to secure the gavel, including appointing a hardline conservative to investigate the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies. McCarthy nemesis Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. tweeted out a clip.

Sean Hannity was more critical of the holdouts, saying their demands were slippery and that they risked derailing the entire Republican agenda in the House and turning the party into a “total clown show.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, McCarthy’s most prominent backer and a notoriously fair-weather friend toward candidates who might make him look like a loser, seemed to be inching away from “my Kevin.” On Tuesday, he declined to reaffirm his endorsement of McCarthy to NBC News, saying “We’ll see what happens.” McCarthy said later that evening that Trump reiterated his support and asked him to stay in the race.