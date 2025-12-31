Events Email Briefings
US, Ivory Coast agree $500M health deal

Dec 31, 2025, 7:38am EST
A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease.
Luc Gnago/Reuters

The US and Ivory Coast reached a $500 million health financing agreement, a further sign of Washington’s new aid strategy.

Under the deal — which aims to stem the spread of HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis — Ivory Coast will be required to mobilize domestic resources to receive US financing.

Since the start of his second term, US President Donald Trump has upended his country’s aid programs, replacing donations with co-investment agreements. This week, Trump warned that international aid agencies had to “adapt, shrink, or die” shortly after pledging $2 billion for UN humanitarian programs, a fraction of what the US has previously contributed.

A map showing foreign aid received as a share of national income for several nations.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
