Mexico imposes tariffs on Chinese imports as it seeks alignment with US

Mexico will impose tariffs of up to 35% on Chinese imports beginning Jan. 1, as the Latin American nation aims to align its trade policy with the US.

The hikes — which will apply to thousands of products — come as Mexico looks to quell Washington’s accusations that it has become a back door for Chinese imports looking to skirt US tariffs, with a review of the trilateral US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact due next year.

Mexico will nonetheless pay a price: Around 17% of its goods imports come from China. Meanwhile, Beijing has imposed levies of its own, raising tariffs as high as 55% on some beef imports from the US and Brazil.