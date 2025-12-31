Events Email Briefings
Mexico imposes tariffs on Chinese imports as it seeks alignment with US

Dec 31, 2025, 7:28am EST
The Manzanillo seaport.
Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Mexico will impose tariffs of up to 35% on Chinese imports beginning Jan. 1, as the Latin American nation aims to align its trade policy with the US.

The hikes — which will apply to thousands of products — come as Mexico looks to quell Washington’s accusations that it has become a back door for Chinese imports looking to skirt US tariffs, with a review of the trilateral US-Mexico-Canada free trade pact due next year.

Mexico will nonetheless pay a price: Around 17% of its goods imports come from China. Meanwhile, Beijing has imposed levies of its own, raising tariffs as high as 55% on some beef imports from the US and Brazil.

A chart showing the share of Mexican imports and exports coming from and going to the US or China.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
