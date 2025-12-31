Israel threatens to suspend aid work in Gaza

Israel threatened to suspend the work of several major humanitarian organizations in Gaza over what it said were the groups’ refusal to provide details about their staff.

The aid groups say they have provided information on their international workers, but are reluctant to do so for local employees for safety reasons.

The standoff threatens to worsen what is already a catastrophic crisis: More than a million people in the Palestinian territory — which is grappling with flooding, a collapse of the sewage system, and a brutal winter — lack adequate shelter, with several European nations issuing a joint statement today warning of a “renewed deterioration of the humanitarian situation.”