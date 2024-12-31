Events Newsletters
US stocks record landmark year

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Dec 31, 2024, 6:17am EST
North America
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of the US flag outside the New York Stock Exchange
Andrew Kelly/File Photo/Reuters
The News

US stocks had a blockbuster 2024, marking their best back-to-back years in a quarter of a century.

The S&P 500 index climbed 24% in the last 12 months, boosted by an artificial intelligence-fueled interest in Big Tech stocks. A strong US economy and low inflation also drove numbers up, while gold and bitcoin saw huge investments.

But optimism should be tempered, The Wall Street Journal noted: Interest rates may not fall, and some stocks may be overvalued. A lesson from history is that the last time the market saw two consecutive years this good was 1997 to 1998, ahead of the bursting of the dot-com bubble.

