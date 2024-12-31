Syria appoints first woman to lead central bank

Syria’s interim government appointed longtime central bank official Maysaa Sabrine to lead the institution, making her the first woman to do so in the bank’s more than seven decade-history.

The former rebel militants now running the country have said they want to shift Syria to a free-market economy, but their goals will be near-impossible without the West removing sanctions, a Syrian economist told The New York Times.

At a time when every decision is being closely watched at home and abroad, Sabrine’s appointment could bode well as a sign of inclusive governance, an Atlantic Council expert told The Wall Street Journal.

The new administration faces a mammoth set of challenges as it seeks to rebuild a war-shattered economy. Syria ranks among the 10 most food insecure countries globally, with nearly one-third of Syrians estimated to be living in extreme poverty, and inflation on basic consumer goods remains high.