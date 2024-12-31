Northern lights expected to light up New Year skies

The northern lights are set to be visible across the US and parts of Western Europe on New Year’s Eve thanks to a huge solar storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a high-level geomagnetic storm warning for December 31, meaning that there is a high likelihood that the aurora borealis will be visible in areas where they are rarely seen.

A coronal mass ejection has seen significant eruptions of plasma and magnetic field emitted from the Sun towards Earth over the past few days, making auroras likely.

Northern US states are expected to have the best vantage points in the country, while the UK’s Met Office has issued an alert for Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

The Sun is currently experiencing its Solar Maximum, the peak in an 11-year activity cycle, which sets 2025 up for more strong geomagnetic storms — and auroras.