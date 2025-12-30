Events Email Briefings
Wall Street is very optimistic about 2026

Dec 30, 2025, 5:29pm EST
he Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Wall Street analysts overwhelmingly predict a strong 2026 for US stocks.

Of 21 experts surveyed by Bloomberg, none think the S&P 500 will decline, despite narratives of overvalued tech stocks. “The pessimists have just been wrong for so long that people are kind of tired of that schtick,” one longtime bull said, although he found it disconcerting that “everyone else seems to have become optimistic.” The enthusiasm amounts to “a bet that corporate profits are set to grow unusually fast across much of the world,” The Economist wrote.

But strong stocks likely won’t be enough to buoy the dollar, which is heading for its biggest annual drop since 2017, the Financial Times wrote. Foreign investors buying US equities are now hedging their dollar exposure.

Chart showing S&P 500 performance in 2025 along with major financial events
J.D. Capelouto
