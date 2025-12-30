Wall Street is very optimistic about 2026

Wall Street analysts overwhelmingly predict a strong 2026 for US stocks.

Of 21 experts surveyed by Bloomberg, none think the S&P 500 will decline, despite narratives of overvalued tech stocks. “The pessimists have just been wrong for so long that people are kind of tired of that schtick,” one longtime bull said, although he found it disconcerting that “everyone else seems to have become optimistic.” The enthusiasm amounts to “a bet that corporate profits are set to grow unusually fast across much of the world,” The Economist wrote.

But strong stocks likely won’t be enough to buoy the dollar, which is heading for its biggest annual drop since 2017, the Financial Times wrote. Foreign investors buying US equities are now hedging their dollar exposure.