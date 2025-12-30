Events Email Briefings
US strikes Venezuelan dock in first attack on mainland

Dec 30, 2025, 7:19am EST
A US drone in Puerto Rico.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Reuters

President Donald Trump said US forces carried out a strike on a dockyard in Venezuela allegedly used by drug traffickers, the first attack against the Latin American country’s mainland.

CNN previously reported the detonation was caused by a CIA-operated drone; Caracas has not confirmed the attack.

The alleged strike comes as Trump ramps up his campaign to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power: Washington last week ordered US forces to “quarantine” Venezuelan oil exports — the lifeblood of the Maduro regime — threatening wider geopolitical rifts: Caracas exports most of its oil to China, often using vessels linked to Russia and Iran for deliveries.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
