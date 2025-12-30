View / The global race for electrons is just beginning

The year ahead in energy promises to be dominated by the scramble for electrons, pitting “drill, baby, drill” politics across much of the world against the hard realities of cost and supply chains.

The most significant change in rich-country energy markets over the past year or two has been the overturning of longstanding supply-demand dynamics. Electricity, which was abundant enough to be taken for granted, now looks like the bottleneck constraining everything from data centers to manufacturing.

Meanwhile oil — which pushed close to record high prices after the pandemic — is oversupplied. In a market with scarce power and a glut of fossil fuels, policymakers and investors will have to make some tough choices about whether they can afford to keep up an anti-green posture.

Smart money will look for the speediest electrons to fire up: The AI revolution doesn’t want to wait. But given that global demand for coal, oil, and gas all hit record highs in 2025, and aren’t going away anytime soon, there are still lots of strong bets to make in anticipation of an eventual upswing in the fossil fuel price cycle.

It’s never easy to boil the energy story down to a handful of sub-plots. But here are a few predictions that I’m fairly confident will define my coverage in 2026: