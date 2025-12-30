Religiosity on the rise in the UK, France

Religiosity is on the rise in France and Britain, driven by growing interest among young people disillusioned with their country’s political leadership.

France has seen increased attendance at prayer ceremonies across Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services, Le Monde reported, with youths in particular “openly displaying their beliefs and wearing religious symbols that older generations had set aside.”

Overall church attendance among young adults has quadrupled since 2018 in Britain — albeit from a base of just 4% — which one Bloomberg columnist linked to young people living through “broken promises and frustrated hopes.” In the US, meanwhile, churchgoing has largely held stable for years, after a protracted period of decline, according to research by Pew.