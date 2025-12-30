Events Email Briefings
Meta’s purchase of Manus caps big year for Chinese AI

Dec 30, 2025, 5:26pm EST
Founder, CEO and CTO of Unitree Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of BrainCo Han Bicheng, co-founder of Manycore Tech Huang Xiaohuang, founder and CEO of DEEP Robotics Zhu Qiuguo, founder and CEO of Game Science Feng Ji, Deepseek Senior Researcher Victor Chen and founder of Alibaba Cloud Wang Jian attend the Six Little Dragons Wuzhen Dialogue, at the World Internet Conference, in Wuzhen town of Tongxiang city, Zhejiang province, China
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

US tech giant Meta’s purchase of Beijing-founded startup Manus caps a remarkable year for Chinese AI.

The ascendance of Chinese company DeepSeek in February “upended multiple AI narratives,” such as AI companies having to spend hundreds of millions to create a high-performing model, and that the US’ lead in the AI race was widening, a China tech Substacker wrote.

2026 will see Beijing further push for widespread AI adoption — the city of Shenzhen wants AI in “every household” within five years — while companies at home and abroad will increasingly use Alibaba’s open-source model Qwen, a WIRED reporter predicted: The success of the Chinese systems suggests the new metric for AI is “how widely it is used to build other stuff.”

J.D. Capelouto
