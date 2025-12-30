Events Email Briefings
Meta to buy startup Manus, the latest deal in an AI M&A surge

Dec 30, 2025, 7:16am EST
The logo of Meta.
Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/Reuters

Meta agreed to buy Manus, a Singapore-based AI startup with Chinese founders.

The deal is the latest in a string of major AI-related deals: Nvidia last week said it would license technology from the chipmaker Groq and hire its staff, while SoftBank announced yesterday that it would acquire the data center investor Digital Bridge.

Meta’s purchase is also significant, however, for being among the biggest deals in which a US company has bought into the Chinese AI ecosystem: Manus — whose parent company has offices in Beijing but whose researchers are mostly in Singapore because they use US AI technology unavailable within China — made headlines this year when it debuted an AI agent capable of performing complex tasks.

A chart showing AI funding by company’s country of origin.
Prashant Rao
