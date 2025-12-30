Meta to buy startup Manus, the latest deal in an AI M&A surge

Meta agreed to buy Manus, a Singapore-based AI startup with Chinese founders.

The deal is the latest in a string of major AI-related deals: Nvidia last week said it would license technology from the chipmaker Groq and hire its staff, while SoftBank announced yesterday that it would acquire the data center investor Digital Bridge.

Meta’s purchase is also significant, however, for being among the biggest deals in which a US company has bought into the Chinese AI ecosystem: Manus — whose parent company has offices in Beijing but whose researchers are mostly in Singapore because they use US AI technology unavailable within China — made headlines this year when it debuted an AI agent capable of performing complex tasks.