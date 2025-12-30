Iran’s collapsing economy sparks second day of protests

Iranians clashed with police in Tehran for a second day in protests over the country’s collapsing economy, intensifying pressure on the authorities as US President Donald Trump threatened renewed strikes against the country.

Security forces fired tear gas on demonstrators angered by a plummeting currency, skyrocketing inflation, and worsening public services: Official media warned of “cells of unrest,” Radio Free Europe reported, though Iran’s president urged his government to listen to protesters’ “legitimate demands.”

The domestic unrest came with Trump telling reporters that the US would again attack Iran were it to be found rebuilding its nuclear program, after Washington briefly lent its military backing to an Israeli offensive on Iranian sites in June.