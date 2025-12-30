Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

African currencies among best performers in 2025

Dec 30, 2025, 7:18am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
South African Rand coins.
Mike Hutchings/Illustration/Reuters

African currencies were among the world’s best performing in 2025, driven by soaring commodity prices and rising economic stability.

South Africa’s rand is on track for its biggest annual jump in 16 years, as policy reforms compounded with a weakening dollar drew investors to Africa’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile, soaring metal prices — gold, silver, and copper have all reached record highs this year — have boosted the currencies of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Zambia, and other major African metal producers.

The commodities boom has in turn boosted sub-Saharan African growth prospects, as benefits spill over to the broader economy, while likely easing the fiscal strain on increasingly debt-burdened nations.

A chart showing Africa’s top commodity producers’ currency gains against USD.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD