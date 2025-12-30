African currencies among best performers in 2025

African currencies were among the world’s best performing in 2025, driven by soaring commodity prices and rising economic stability.

South Africa’s rand is on track for its biggest annual jump in 16 years, as policy reforms compounded with a weakening dollar drew investors to Africa’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile, soaring metal prices — gold, silver, and copper have all reached record highs this year — have boosted the currencies of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Zambia, and other major African metal producers.

The commodities boom has in turn boosted sub-Saharan African growth prospects, as benefits spill over to the broader economy, while likely easing the fiscal strain on increasingly debt-burdened nations.