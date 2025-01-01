Why 2025 could be a pivotal year for cryptocurrencies

Weeks after Donald Trump was reelected to the White House, the price of bitcoin reached $100,000 for the first time, reflecting investor confidence in the upcoming administration’s crypto-friendly policies.

With Trump’s inauguration now just weeks away, crypto experts believe the digital currency is on track to become a backbone of the global financial system.

While crypto’s immediate future depends on whether Trump follows through on campaign promises to deregulate trading of alternative currencies and order Washington to buy bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, financial firms are already preparing to expand their crypto footprint next year.