Progressive corporate initiatives face tough 2025

Progressive corporate efforts on climate and diversity faced a difficult year — but 2025 will offer little respite, analysts said.

On both sides of the Atlantic, “the green march began to stumble” in 2024, a Financial Times columnist argued, despite Europe’s past progress on environmentally-friendly policies.

AD

The return of US President-elect Donald Trump, who is broadly seen as far more climate skeptic than his predecessor, means that “fraught green politics are by no means at an end,” she added.

The incoming administration is already preparing to target diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, with one of his advisers telling The Wall Street Journal, “the pendulum is swinging back and swinging back very hard against DEI.”