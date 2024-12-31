How Russia, China, and other world countries viewed 2024’s standout moments

A firebrand economist’s radical experiment seized Argentina. Ukraine’s resilience met mounting odds. China’s economy showed signs of strain. And in Sudan, a humanitarian catastrophe unfolded in the world’s shadows.

2024 was a year marked by geopolitical shifts and mounting crises, as well as a record year for the most number of people going to the polls, with elections taking place in countries home to almost half of the world’s population.

Beyond the West, experts and pundits in Russia, Ukraine, China, Sudan, and Argentina offered their perspective on the last 12 months, and what 2025 could bring.