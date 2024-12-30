Elon Musk’s influence on spending, immigration spans political spectrum

With just weeks until US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, his alliance with tech billionaire Elon Musk is coming under increased scrutiny from figures across the political spectrum.

Musk has already demonstrated the extent of his influence: Pundits widely identified him as the reason why Republicans rejected a bipartisan bill to fund the government (an altered version eventually passed). More recently, Trump appeared to side with Musk in a debate over H-1B visas for skilled immigrants that has split Republicans.

Meanwhile, some Democrats have expressed optimism for Musk’s potential to “clean up” unnecessary government spending, although it’s still not clear what exactly he will propose to cut.