China unveils cutting-edge aerial and maritime military equipment

China unveiled cutting-edge aerial and maritime military capabilities.

Analysts pored over blurry images that appeared online late last week of advanced fighter jets that seemed to have new stealth capabilities, with designs that Reuters said were “novel relative to the rest of China’s fleet. “The jets were seen flying over a major Chinese city and showcase the country’s “willingness… to experiment and innovate,” one analyst said.

Separately, China’s navy announced the launch of a top-end amphibious assault ship, underscoring Beijing’s push to expand its maritime defense capacity.

The rest of the region isn’t sitting tight: India last month tested a hypersonic missile.