Auto industry faces uncertain 2025 as threat of tariffs looms

The auto industry is heading into an uncertain year, as geopolitical headwinds and the threat of rising tariffs complicate the view heading into 2025.

AD

Globally, almost 90 million new vehicles are expected to be sold in 2025, according to an S&P analysis. The sector should see modest growth, with lower interest rates encouraging consumers, Fitch Ratings predicted.

But US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs could upend both the supply chain and vehicle exports, with producers in Canada and Mexico, Europe, and Asia bracing for possible disruptions.