2024 saw more than 160 anti-government protests

More than 70 countries held an election in 2024, but the year was also marked by more than 160 anti-government and election related protests, according to the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Global Protest Tracker.

Some of the incumbents did not survive the popular unrest: A student-led uprising in Bangladesh culminated in the downfall of longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power by rebel forces after years of stalemate in the country’s civil war. Others, like Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, managed to hold on to power through weeks of protests triggered by soaring inflation and energy costs.