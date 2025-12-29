Events Email Briefings
Trump, Zelenskyy claim progress on Ukraine talks

Dec 29, 2025, 6:12am EST
Zelenskyy and Trump shaking hands.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he had “the makings of a deal” to end the war in Ukraine after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Miami on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said that US security guarantees for his country were “100% agreed,” while hailing the “great achievements” reached in the meeting. The talks will continue on Monday.

Before the bilateral gathering, Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom the US leader said was “serious about peace.” However the Kremlin has continued its missile onslaught of Ukraine and its energy infrastructure amid plummeting temperatures there, while Russian forces recently captured a key town that could accelerate its ground offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
