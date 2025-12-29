Trump, Netanyahu meet in Florida

US President Donald Trump said his relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu couldn’t be better as he welcomed the Israeli prime minister in Florida on Monday, despite tensions between them over the future of the Middle East.

The leaders are expected to discuss moving the US-brokered Gaza peace plan forward, but Israel’s continued strikes there and in Lebanon have frustrated Trump’s efforts to stabilize the region. This meeting is crucial because “the level of disagreement between the two leaders is at the highest level since Trump got into office,” a former Israeli official said.

“If a new Middle East is to have a chance, Trump and Netanyahu will need to reach a shared understanding… on how to get there,” The Times of Israel wrote.