Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire

Dec 29, 2025, 6:17am EST
A photo of Cambodian forces.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Thailand and Cambodia agreed a ceasefire after weeks of violence. The two sides have argued since the 1900s about sovereignty over a temple close to the border, and longstanding tensions escalated into conflict in July, exacerbated by the suspension of the Thai prime minister over a scandal involving her links to Cambodian politicians.

A peace agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump in October collapsed this month. The new deal, supported by China and the US, agreed that the two sides will freeze the front lines and ban reinforcements, but “nationalist sentiment has been inflamed in both countries,” the BBC reported, and whether the ceasefire holds depends on political will.

Tom Chivers
