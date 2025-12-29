SoftBank strikes $4 billion AI data center deal

SoftBank Group struck a $4 billion deal Monday to acquire DigitalBridge, a US-based investor in data centers, the latest move by the Japanese conglomerate to deepen its AI-focused portfolio.

SoftBank’s billionaire founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son, is betting the tech will “revolutionize business and society,” the Financial Times wrote, and he has been on a dealmaking tear to capitalize on AI’s surging demand for computing power.

SoftBank, along with OpenAI and others, has invested billions in Stargate, a massive AI infrastructure venture, but the project has been delayed by disagreements and financing questions.

SoftBank’s shares have also taken a hit in recent months over AI bubble fears, but Son, apparently undeterred, said those who have such concerns “are not smart enough.”