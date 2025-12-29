Grid delays slow renewables uptake

Countries are racing to install renewable energy capacity, but have failed to build the electrical-grid infrastructure to support it.

The UK is a “cautionary tale,” The Wall Street Journal reported, building a huge network of wind and solar farms and generating a huge percentage of its power from renewables. But it lacks transmission lines to move the electricity around, and is now racing to update its 1960s-era power lines, by trying to remove regulatory hurdles and bottlenecks.

While Britain is an extreme case, similar problems exist elsewhere. Decades-old grids in the US are hampering new energy rollouts, and Spain’s huge blackout in April was blamed on an aged system unable to cope with power swings.