Grid delays slow renewables uptake

Dec 29, 2025, 6:18am EST
Grid line.
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Countries are racing to install renewable energy capacity, but have failed to build the electrical-grid infrastructure to support it.

The UK is a “cautionary tale,” The Wall Street Journal reported, building a huge network of wind and solar farms and generating a huge percentage of its power from renewables. But it lacks transmission lines to move the electricity around, and is now racing to update its 1960s-era power lines, by trying to remove regulatory hurdles and bottlenecks.

While Britain is an extreme case, similar problems exist elsewhere. Decades-old grids in the US are hampering new energy rollouts, and Spain’s huge blackout in April was blamed on an aged system unable to cope with power swings.

A chart showing the share of electricity production from renewables in the UK.
Tom Chivers
