DHL sees the Gulf as the next global logistics hub

Beyond the visible transformation of the Gulf — cranes in Riyadh, towers in Dubai, and museums in Doha — a quieter buildout is underway. The Gulf’s logistics sector is hitting an inflection point, whereby governments are increasingly demanding more in-region fulfillment, storage, and delivery rather than moving goods through ports and running operations from other countries.

The aim is to shift from a throughput market defined by the volume of goods moving through it to a localized supply chain for industries in the region, according to DHL Supply Chain’s chief executive. “It’s about being in the ecosystem, not just shipping through it,” CEO Hendrik Venter told Semafor.

The warehousing and logistics arm of the German shipping giant is leaning into the shift. DHL Supply Chain is investing $153 million in a new facility in Riyadh’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone under a 26-year concession. “There is a conviction that this region is a big part of the global economy of the future,” Venter added.