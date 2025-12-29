Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Deadly Mexico train wreck underscores corruption fears

Dec 29, 2025, 6:20am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Authorities work at the site of train derailment.
Jose de Jesus Cortes/Reuters

At least 13 died and dozens were injured in Mexico when a train derailed on a line beset by corruption allegations.

Experts say the rail line — which connects the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean — lacked rigorous assessment.

One of Mexico’s most prominent journalists revealed last year that people close to former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were selected as contractors despite having little previous experience, while an analyst questioned the selection of the rolling stock and the signaling systems, warning shortly before the maiden trip in 2023 that running it would “end in disaster.

Despite government vows to crack down on graft, Mexico’s score on a respected corruption index reached its worst level in more than a decade last year.

A chart showing Mexico’s corruption perceptions index.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD