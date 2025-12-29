Events Email Briefings
China holds military drills around Taiwan

Dec 29, 2025, 6:13am EST
A screengrab from a video from the live-fire drills.
Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via Reuters

Chinese forces held large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating the seizure and blockade of key areas of the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims as its own.

The drills come just days after Washington approved the sale of one of its biggest ever arms packages to Taiwan, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing. The exercises are a “serious warning to Taiwan… and [to] external interference forces,” a spokesperson for the Chinese army said.

Taipei has vowed to rapidly boost its defense spending — including a $40 billion spending commitment announced last month — amid warnings that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has reportedly tasked his forces with being ready for a potential invasion of the island by 2027.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
