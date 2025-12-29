Events Email Briefings
Boxing Day takes off in the US

Dec 29, 2025, 5:23pm EST
Boxing Day shoppers
Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

The big British shopping holiday of “Boxing Day” is now taking off in the US.

The phrase originally referred to a tradition of giving small gifts to employees or tradespeople after Christmas. In the UK, and some Commonwealth countries including Canada and Australia, it also marks the start of post-Christmas sales.

More retailers in the US are now offering discounts on Boxing Day as a way to clear inventory before the new year, and the term has, over the years, piqued the interest of Americans who have a predilection for named shopping days such as Cyber Monday or Black Friday.

The UK saw strong Boxing Day sales this year, and early US data suggests a big holiday shopping season too.

