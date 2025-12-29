Abu Dhabi’s renewable giant Masdar expands into Malaysia

Abu Dhabi renewable energy giant Masdar will develop a 200-megawatt floating solar power plant at the Chereh dam in Malaysia — the first fruit of a 10-gigawatt roadmap agreed with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023.

Once complete, it will be the largest floating solar plant in Southeast Asia, able to power more than 100,000 homes. Masdar’s entry into Malaysia adds to a global portfolio which now stretches across more than 40 countries — part of a wave of international projects by Gulf developers, with other key actors including Dubai-based Amea Power and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power.

Many more deals need to follow if Masdar is to reach its target of delivering 100 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030. At the start of the year, a senior executive told Semafor it needed to add 200 megawatts every week until the of the decade — equivalent to another Chereh dam plant every seven days.