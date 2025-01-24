UAE renewable giant Masdar plans to triple capacity by 2030

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy giant Masdar must add around 200 megawatts of capacity weekly until 2030 to meet its goal of building a 100-gigawatt global portfolio, Husain Al Meer, its director of Global Offshore Wind, told Semafor.

The company is eyeing investments worldwide and across renewable technologies, with wind expected to account for 10 gigawatts of its portfolio in 2030 — up from just 1 gigawatt currently in operation.

Al Meer said Masdar is using artificial intelligence to analyze bird migration patterns and optimize the position of its wind turbines to minimize environmental impact.