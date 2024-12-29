Trump rebuffs criticism over H1-B immigrant visa comments

US President-elect Donald Trump pushed back on criticism that he was under Elon Musk’s influence Sunday amid a debate among his closest supporters over legal immigration.

The comments came after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday ignited the argument with prominent MAGA figures like Steve Bannon and several more moderate Republicans over the H1-B skilled worker visa, which is particularly popular in Silicon Valley. Musk himself has held an H1-B visa in the past and hundreds of Tesla employees obtained the visa this year alone, Reuters reported.

Trump had told The New York Post Saturday that he “always liked” H1-B visas and hired people under the program — the comments appeared to signal a departure from first-term attempts to restrict the program and more recent campaign promises to severely limit legal immigration and deport millions of undocumented workers.

Speaking to a conservative meeting in Arizona, Trump pushed back on criticism that he was under Musk’s influence, the BBC reported, telling attendees it was a “hoax.”

“All the different hoaxes,” Trump told the conference. “The new one is that President Trump has ceded the presidency to Elon Musk... He’s not gonna be president.”