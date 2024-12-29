Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

The News
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, has died, his family and the Carter Center confirmed. At 100, he was the longest living president in US history.
In a statement, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock called Carter “one of my heroes” and a “Matthew 25 Christian” who “has now graduated into immortality.”
Carter had been in hospice care since February 2023. His death comes more than a year after his wife, Rosalynn, passed away in November last year. They were both from the small Georgia town of Plains and were married for more than 77 years.
In this article:
Know More
After serving in the military, Carter took over his family’s peanut farm in rural Georgia in the 1950s, and later entered state politics as a Democrat, subsequently becoming Governor of Georgia in 1971.
He then ran for president, defeating Gerald R. Ford. He served a single term as the US president from 1977 to 1981. The foreign policy highlight of his presidency was the 1978 peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.
That achievement was followed by a series of setbacks, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and the Iran hostage crisis during which US embassy staff in Tehran were taken hostage for more than a year.
Those crises, coupled with high inflation in the US, was widely seen as leading to Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election.
Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his decades-long efforts in seeking peaceful solutions to international conflicts and his work in advancing democracy and human rights.
He was treated for cancer in 2015 after having a small mass removed from his liver. After using an experimental drug, he announced he was cancer-free in 2016.
The View From Georgia
In his home state, Carter was widely respected for his work post-presidency through the Carter Center, which he founded with his wife in 1982. The Atlanta-based organization promotes global democracy and human rights.
It monitors elections around the world, helps negotiate peace agreements, and promotes disease eradication efforts. The Carter Center began an international effort to eradicate Guinea worm disease, for example, in 1986, when there were about 3.5 million cases worldwide. Last year, there were just 13 cases reported.
Rosalynn Carter led the Center’s programs focused on mental health issues.
Carter was also known for his work with Georgia-based Habitat for Humanity. For decades, into his mid-90s, he and Rosalynn joined volunteers to build affordable housing.
In a widely shared video from 2019, Carter was seen helping build a Habitat for Humanity house in Tennessee, one day after suffering injuries from a fall at his home.
The Carters eventually retired and returned to Plains, where Jimmy was born in 1924. He made a public appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival after turning 99.