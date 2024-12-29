Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

After serving in the military, Carter took over his family’s peanut farm in rural Georgia in the 1950s, and later entered state politics as a Democrat, subsequently becoming Governor of Georgia in 1971.

He then ran for president, defeating Gerald R. Ford. He served a single term as the US president from 1977 to 1981. The foreign policy highlight of his presidency was the 1978 peace agreement between Egypt and Israel.

That achievement was followed by a series of setbacks, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and the Iran hostage crisis during which US embassy staff in Tehran were taken hostage for more than a year.

AD

Those crises, coupled with high inflation in the US, was widely seen as leading to Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election.

Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his decades-long efforts in seeking peaceful solutions to international conflicts and his work in advancing democracy and human rights.

He was treated for cancer in 2015 after having a small mass removed from his liver. After using an experimental drug, he announced he was cancer-free in 2016.