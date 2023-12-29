Legal war over Trump’s candidacy grows

Maine’s top election official removed former president Donald Trump from the state’s ballot on Thursday, declaring him ineligible to serve as president because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.

The decision comes after Colorado also disqualified Trump’s candidacy on the basis of a constitutional bar on officeholders who supported or “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” Both states have temporarily put their decisions on hold so Trump can pursue appeals.

In Michigan a similar case was dismissed, and in California, Trump has been certified as a candidate despite widespread calls to remove him from the ballot.

Lawsuits seeking to remove Trump from the ballot have been filed in over 30 states. While many were dismissed, 14 lawsuits remain active, raising the prospects that Trump may be barred from the ballot in more states. A decision is expected soon in Oregon, where Free Speech for People, a liberal group that also filed lawsuits in Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon, hopes that the State Supreme court will find Trump ineligible for the primary ballot.