Half of Russians hope the war will end in 2024, poll shows

Fifty percent of Russians want the war in Ukraine to end in 2024, according to a poll from the Russian Field polling group published Friday.

The poll asked 1,600 respondents what they wish for Russia next year. Only 6% said they wished for Russia’s victory.

The poll is the second recent survey indicating that Russians are growing increasingly weary of the war in Ukraine. A December poll by the independent organization Chronicle found that the number of Russians who fully supported the invasion has almost halved since February 2023.