How a song from a Tamil-language movie beat K-pop hits to top a worldwide Billboard chart

Billboard's trending chart is usually dominated by K-pop artists, whose fans are known to be hyperactive on social media. On this week's chart, eight of the top 10 songs are by K-pop acts including NCT Dream and Stray Kids.

But the success of Soul of Varisu highlights the popularity of Tamil cinema, a subset of the Indian film industry known as "Kollywood," based out of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The movie's star, known to fans as Thalapathy Vijay, is one of India's highest paid actors, and has a massive, loyal following. Many of his Twitter fan pages heralded the chart achievement Wednesday.

One account, @VijayIsMyLife, wrote that "What #BTS army is in K-pop, #ThalapathyVijay fans are in Kollywood," referring to the powerful fanbase of the K-pop boy band BTS. "The unrivaled fandoms that trend everything in no time."