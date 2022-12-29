Journalists tricked 'patriotic' Russian TikTokers to post absurd pro-Kremlin content for money

A group of Russian TikTokers accepted money to make videos that promote pro-Kremlin talking points, an investigation by The Insider found.

Journalists for the Russia-focused independent investigative publication posed as a customer on behalf of the Russian government and approached creators who agreed to create TikToks about sometimes-absurd topics.

One influencer, for example, filmed a TikTok saying that it was normal for Vladimir Putin to bathe in deer blood, as some rumors have suggested, since "it is common knowledge that Stalin and Lenin" did it too.