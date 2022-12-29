Hundreds rally in support of LGBTQ rights as Netanyahu's far-right government is sworn in

Hundreds in Tel Aviv rallied in support of LGBTQ rights after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as the head of what is being called Israel's most right-wing government.

Many protesters were speaking out against Netanyahu's allies' proposal to scrap anti-discrimination legislation, effectively allowing businesses and medical providers to deny services to LGBTQ people on the basis of religious beliefs.

Photos and videos of the protests showed people waving pride flags and at one point, blocking a major highway that runs through the city.

Protesters were seen waving both pride and Israel flags, with some drag queens showing up in solidarity.

Crowds also demonstrated outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem.

AD

REUTERS/Ammar Awad