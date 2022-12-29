What will drive the economy in 2023? We asked 5 experts

Huge questions hang over 2023: Will AI save us? Can central bankers get inflation under control? How will CEOs fight the culture wars? Will Twitter implode? We asked some of the smartest people we know for their predictions.

Marty Chavez helped digitize the trading floor at Goldman Sachs and is now working on “making life programmable.”

Ross Gerber runs Gerber Kawasaki, a California-based wealth manager, who helped us land our scoop on Elon Musk trying to raise new money for Twitter. We asked him what the year ahead holds for the company.

Don Cornwell, a longtime PJT banker, co-founded a new firm this year to invest in what is shaping up to be the next hot asset class: sports teams

Born in Ethiopia in the early 1980s, Sara Menker saw famine ravage her country. She founded Gro Intelligence to make use of AI and data to battle food insecurity.

Orson Porter was Bill Clinton’s body man and now advises corporate CEOs on navigating Washington.