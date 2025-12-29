What media leaders got wrong in 2025

After a series of extended holiday arguments with my kids, I’m going to have to admit I was wrong when I called the Epstein scandal “QAnon for people with college degrees.” I continue to be skeptical of the wilder theories of explicit conspiracy and blackmail and espionage — but I was been too glib in ignoring the authentic public revulsion, perhaps particularly among young people, against an elite milieu in which rich, mostly middle-aged men played an inside game in which information, money, power, and young women were more or less interchangeable objects.