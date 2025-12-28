Events Email Briefings
Trump, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine peace plan in Florida

Dec 28, 2025
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy projected both optimism and uncertainty over the progress of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal after their meeting in Florida on Sunday.

“I do think we’re getting a lot closer, maybe very close,” Trump said, while Zelenskyy said the plan was “90%” complete. But neither leader offered evidence of a major breakthrough in the 20-point proposal that US and Ukrainian negotiators spent weeks revising, especially over two major sticking points: the future of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and that of a Russian-controlled nuclear power plant.

Before the meeting, Zelenskyy said “a lot can be decided before the New Year,” but pointed to Russia’s relentless weekend strikes as proof that Moscow “doesn’t want peace.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
