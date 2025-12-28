Scotch sales decline, stoking fears of whisky glut

US tariffs, falling demand, and cost-of-living concerns have created a Scotch whisky glut.

Global sales fell 2.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, a third year of decline after decades of growth. Distilleries have been forced to scale back production or expand warehouses.

Alcoholic drinks were not exempted from US tariffs; falling Chinese consumption has hit many luxury industries; and younger people appear to be drinking less than previous generations.

The Scotch industry has been through this before, though: In the 1980s, a collapse in demand led to a “whisky loch” of unsold liquor, leading manufacturers to seek new markets such as Japan, Greece, and Spain, the Financial Times reported.