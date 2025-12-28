Boiling lobsters alive will be banned in England under new animal welfare rules.

The change follows a report that argued that cephalopod molluscs, such as squid and octopus, and decapod crustaceans like crabs do not simply respond to damage but feel pain as mammals do and should be protected.

Other countries, including Norway, Switzerland and New Zealand, have instituted protections for complex invertebrates.

England will also make other changes to animal welfare policy, tightening laws on hunting, battery farming, and shock collars. More humane methods of killing lobsters pre-boiling include a sharp knife through the head, electrical stunning, or freezing.