Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

England will ban boiling lobsters alive

Dec 28, 2025, 5:32pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A lobster smiles for the camera
Chris Helgren/Reuters

Boiling lobsters alive will be banned in England under new animal welfare rules.

The change follows a report that argued that cephalopod molluscs, such as squid and octopus, and decapod crustaceans like crabs do not simply respond to damage but feel pain as mammals do and should be protected.

Other countries, including Norway, Switzerland and New Zealand, have instituted protections for complex invertebrates.

England will also make other changes to animal welfare policy, tightening laws on hunting, battery farming, and shock collars. More humane methods of killing lobsters pre-boiling include a sharp knife through the head, electrical stunning, or freezing.

Tom Chivers
AD